Child abducted for ransom found dead

SARGODHA: A 10-year-old child, who was abducted for ransom, was found dead in Kirana police jurisdiction.

According to police, some unidentified persons had kidnapped Bilal, son of Muhammad Gulab, from Chak 31/SB some three days ago. After the parents’ inability to pay ransom, the accused slaughtered the child with a sharp-edged weapon and threw his body into nearby fields. The police have recovered and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Earth Day: The University of Sargodha (UoS) Tuesday organised special events and awareness walk to mark the Earth Day for raising environmental awareness among the masses. It was recognised by the United Nations and observed in 193 countries, including Pakistan, to demonstrate and promote environmental awareness. The theme for Earth Day 2019 was “Protect Our Species”. The day’s activities were aimed at drawing people’s attention towards environmental degradation and conservation measures.

The College of Agriculture, Department of Earth Science and Department of Botany organised seminars under the theme of rapid extinction of species in the world, climate change, deforestation and pollution. The speakers emphasised the need for strengthening environmental development and urged the participants to play their role in resolving the local and international environmental issues. The participants mainly students pledged to plant more trees in their neighbourhood, encourage paperless environment, use energy efficient appliances and adopt recycling for sustainable use of resources.

Two die on road: A child and a man were killed in separate road accidents in the precincts of Jauharabad and Sadr police stations on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Khalid (25), resident of Jauharabad tehsil, was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit him near Mitha Tiwana.

As a result, he died on the spot. Police have arrested tractor driver Aslam.

In another accident, a rashly driven car hit to death Abdul Manan (5) while he was crossing a road at Chak 109/NB. The police have arrested the car driver. Separate cases have been registered.

Man shot dead over enmity: A man was shot dead while his two daughters received bullet injuries over an old enmity in Bhalwal police limits. Police said that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of village Bheki Khurd, tehsil Bhalwal, had an enmity with Muhammad Riaz over a murder case. Accused Shahbaz along with his five accomplices entered the house of Riaz and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his daughters Asifa Noureen (19) and Nasreen Bibi (21) suffered injuries. The accused managed to escape from the spot.