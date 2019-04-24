459 students of CUI get degrees

Islamabad: COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) held its convocation 2019 here on Tuesday at Convention Centre.

Four hundred and fifty nine students, from Spring 2018 and Fall 2018, were conferred graduate and postgraduate degrees during the ceremony. There were 422 MS degrees and 37 PhD degrees were awarded to the students from disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Computer Sciences, Physics, Mathematics, Bio-Sciences, Management Sciences and Metrology.