close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

459 students of CUI get degrees

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Islamabad: COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) held its convocation 2019 here on Tuesday at Convention Centre.

Four hundred and fifty nine students, from Spring 2018 and Fall 2018, were conferred graduate and postgraduate degrees during the ceremony. There were 422 MS degrees and 37 PhD degrees were awarded to the students from disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Computer Sciences, Physics, Mathematics, Bio-Sciences, Management Sciences and Metrology.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad