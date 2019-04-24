close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Or Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Fesco CEO claims achieving line losses target

Top Story

OC
Or Correspondent
April 24, 2019

FAISALABAD: Fesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Islam Billah Tuesday said Fesco had achieved line losses target fixed by Nepra. The CEO said low line losses had put over 1,000 feeders of Fesco region in category-I while all feeders of category-I would be exempted from the loadshedding. He said Fesco was the only distribution company whose all feeders stood in category-I due to low losses. He maintained grand operation against power theft in Fesco region was in full swing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story