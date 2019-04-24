Fesco CEO claims achieving line losses target

FAISALABAD: Fesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Islam Billah Tuesday said Fesco had achieved line losses target fixed by Nepra. The CEO said low line losses had put over 1,000 feeders of Fesco region in category-I while all feeders of category-I would be exempted from the loadshedding. He said Fesco was the only distribution company whose all feeders stood in category-I due to low losses. He maintained grand operation against power theft in Fesco region was in full swing.