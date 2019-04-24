Golen Goal power project victims stage protest

CHITRAL: The affectees of Golen Goal transmission line on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside the office of assistant commissioner against the non-payment of compensation for the losses of orchards and crops.

The affectees belong to Koghozi, Koju, Raghdaneen and other areas gathered outside the office of assistant commissioner and demanded the compensation for the losses. Leading the protesters, Khurshid Hussain Moghul told reporters that the orchards and crops of the people of Koghozi, Koju, Raghdaneen and other areas were destroyed due to laying the Golen Gol transmission line in these areas.

The Wapda, he said, had promised compensation for the affectees but that was yet to be honoured.Hussain alleged that the Wapda had transferred the compensation money to the office of deputy commissioner some two months ago but the assistant commissioner was now applying delaying tactics.

“Compensation for the losses is our due right as our orchards and crops were destroyed while laying the Golen Gol transmission line,” he said, adding that they would continue the protest till the acceptance of their demand.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner has said that compensation cheques were being prepared after collecting data of the affectees.He said the cheques would be handed over to the affectees soon.