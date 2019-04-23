close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Senate moved on proposed accord with IMF

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman Monday submitted a resolution in the Senate, calling for ratification of the proposed agreement between the government of Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund.

The text of the resolution says, “This house recalls, that the federal government has been and continues to negotiate with the IMF for a bailout package.”

The opposition party, through the resolution, expressed concern that, Parliament, the people of Pakistan and the provinces have not been taken into confidence on the terms and conditions of the bailout package.

