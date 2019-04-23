Fake account case: Zardari’s legal adviser gets pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved pre-arrest bail of Abu Bakar Zardari, a legal adviser of former president Asif Ali Zardari, against surety bonds of Rs500,000 and personal guarantee.

A division bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhar Kiyani took up the plea filed by Abu Bakar Zardari seeking pre-arrest bail as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned him for investigation in fake bank accounts case.

Abu Bakar’s lawyer requested the court to order NAB not to arrest his client when he appears before the investigation team.

Abu Bakar is facing charges of importing 11 armored vehicles and paying their duties though fake bank accounts. After hearing the arguments, Islamabad High Court granted pre-arrest bail to Abu Bakar and also issued notice to chairman and deputy director of NAB. The court then adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, in another case, the same bench issued notice to NAB in a bail application filed by Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza in fake bank accounts case.

Both accused Hussain Lawai and Taha Raza are under custody in Malir Jail Karachi and had filed bail application through their counsel in IHC. The IHC has issued notice to NAB seeking complete details of the reference.