Doctors oppose health reforms at district level

MARDAN: Dozens of young doctors of the Mardan Medical Complex on Monday staged a rally outside Mardan Press Club against proposed implementation of health reforms at the district level.

The young male and female doctors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the proposed District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority, Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms Act and privatisation of the hospitals. They chanted slogans against the provincial government and announced to start a boycott of the anti-polio campaign and pen down strike. Dr Ziaur Rehman, the president of the Young Doctors Association (YDA), and other office-bearers led the protest rally. Speaking on the occasion, the doctors criticised the provincial government for what they said acting like a dictator. They added that the provincial government was not ready to hold negotiations with the young doctors.

The doctors said that without negotiations with doctors and other stakeholders, the provincial government was implementing different rules in the health sector. The provincial government would deprive the poor people of free health facilities in the shape of implementing Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Reforms at the district level, they added. They said they could not accept the privatisation of hospitals in the name of autonomy.

The doctors said that in the first stage, they started a boycott of the polio campaign and pen down strike. They added that if the government did not fulfil their demands, they would start a boycott of other services too. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.