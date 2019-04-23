Paypal in Pakistan

An important means of online transactions and payment overseas, Paypal not being available in Pakistan is a major setback if we wish to thrive in the technology sector. Pakistan has a massive community of freelancers and e-commerce players who earn more than $500 billion and the fourth largest freelancer supporting country.

Former finance minister Asad Umar had given the IT ministry four months to bring Paypal to Pakistan; that should have been done by February. The Ministry of IT and Telecom must consider doing this as soon as possible.

Bareerah Shoukat

Karachi