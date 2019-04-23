Paypal in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An important means of online transactions and payment overseas, Paypal not being available in Pakistan is a major setback if we wish to thrive in the technology sector. Pakistan has a massive community of freelancers and e-commerce players who earn more than $500 billion and the fourth largest freelancer supporting country.
Former finance minister Asad Umar had given the IT ministry four months to bring Paypal to Pakistan; that should have been done by February. The Ministry of IT and Telecom must consider doing this as soon as possible.
Bareerah Shoukat
Karachi
