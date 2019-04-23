close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

KU bags second position in drama competition

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Theatre and Drama Society of the University of Karachi bagged the second position in a drama competition held under the title ‘my country my responsibility’.

The Pakistan American Culture Centre (PACC) organised the competition under the United Nations Civic Education Youth Volunteer programme. The KU Students’ Adviser Office supervised the varsity’s drama society and students from various departments were active members of the body.

KU Theatre and Drama Society encourages youngsters to come forward and play their role in eradicating evilness from the society. The play highlights the importance of fulfilling responsibilities and their impact on society.

