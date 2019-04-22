Johnson takes PGA Heritage lead

LOS ANGELES: World number one Dustin Johnson, seeking his third victory of the year, fired a three-under par 68 to grab a one-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Heritage tournament.

Johnson, who shared second in last week’s Masters at nearby Augusta National, stood on 1-under 203 after 54 holes at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The 34-year-old American, a native of state capitol Columbia, won a European Tour event in Saudi Arabia and the WGC Mexico Championship in February but hopes to capture his 21st PGA title in his home state.

One stroke adrift were England’s Ian Poulter, Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini and Ireland’s Shane Lowry, while Americans Patrick Cantlay, Scott Piercy and Trey Mullinax, Taiwan’s Pan S.T., South Korean K.J. Choi and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo shared fifth on 205.

Lowry led after the second round was concluded early Saturday due to storms that interrupted play Friday, and he stretched the margin to three shots with birdies at the par-5 second and fifth holes and another from 33 feet to close the front nine and stand on 12-under.

But Lowry found two bunkers at the par-4 13th, water at the par-3 14th and more sand on the par-4 16th on the way to bogeys on each hole that dropped him back as Johnson charged.

Johnson, who moved back atop the rankings after losing the number one spot to England’s Justin Rose last week, sank an eight-foot birdie putt at the second and holed a 19-footer for birdie at the par-4 sixth.

After answering a bogey at the eighth with a tap-in birdie at the par-4 ninth, Johnson made a crucial par save at the par-4 12th, his tee shot well right of the fairway but a 12-foot par foot rescuing him.

Johnson followed with an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th, then holed a 47-footer for birdie at the par-3 14th.

Johnson was smiling again at the par-5 15th, where he went into a greenside bunker with his second shot but blasted out to 13 feet and sank his birdie putt to seize the lead alone.