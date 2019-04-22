Woman commits suicide

PESHAWAR: Police have stared investigation into the death of a woman who reportedly committed suicide after a clash with her in-laws in Faqirabad, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that one Rafaqat Ali reported to the cops of the Faqirabad Police Station that his daughter was married to one Abdul Basit five years ago. He added that he was told by his son-in-law that his wife committed suicide after a scuffle with his mother and she was taken to hospital but she died.

The complainant said he was not nominating anyone but the police should probe the case. Meanwhile, the cops of the Nasir Bagh Police Station have recovered an Afghan woman, who had been allegedly kidnapped by another Afghan named Habibur Rehman to marry her. Police have sent the woman to a shelter home in Hayatabad.