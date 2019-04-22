tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) held its 10th convocation. According to a press release, a total of 2,345 students were conferred upon degrees. Twenty gold medals and 56 merit certificates were also awarded to the outstanding graduates. Prof Dr Naveed A. Malik, founding rector of VU, was the chief guest on the occasion.
