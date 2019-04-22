close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Convocation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

LAHORE: Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) held its 10th convocation. According to a press release, a total of 2,345 students were conferred upon degrees. Twenty gold medals and 56 merit certificates were also awarded to the outstanding graduates. Prof Dr Naveed A. Malik, founding rector of VU, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore