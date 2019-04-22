Prices skyrocket ahead of Ramazan

LAHORE: Pre-Ramazan price-hike along with overcharging exposed all claims made by the Punjab government of controlling the inflation on perishables items as the rates of almost all vegetables and fruits increased 50 to 100 percent during the last two weeks.

Besides real inflation, artificial price-hike also continued in the absence of any checking mechanism by the authorities and non-elected advisers. The rates of essential vegetables are increasing daily.

The government has called a meeting today (Monday) to finalise the Ramazan subsidy package while before the announcement of the package the prices are skyrocketed as the stockiest started manipulation to maximise their profits. The rates of perishable items are expected to grow further during the next two weeks before Ramazan while it will slightly bring down around 10 to 15 percent during the first week of Ramazan and the government will claim its success. However, the prices will not come down to pre-Ramazan level during the holy month.

However, adviser to chief minister and convener of price control committee Chaudhry Akram is busy in photo sessions in different markets visits as no impact on overcharging and sale of substandard is witnessed. The adviser used to visits different markets of the city on Sunday and weekdays too along with official media. But all of these ‘surprise visits’ are limited to the photo session activities as the consumers’ sufferings are not reducing rather increasing.

The worst ever situation of weekly makeshift markets witnessed this week as majority of fruits and vegetables were missing there. The vendors sold C-grade items as A-grade price as no authority bothered to counter the situation.

This week potato price remained unchanged at Rs10 to 12 per kg, but lower grade potato was sold at A-grade rates while in open markets it was selling at Rs25 per kg against the price of Rs13 per kg.

The onion price onion was increased more than 60 percent during the last two weeks and reached Rs50 to 52 per kg, while B&C-grade were sold at Rs52 per kg and A-grade were sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. The tomato price fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg.

Garlic local was fixed at Rs97 to 102 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs184 to 192 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs184 to 192 per kg, not sold, garlic Thai gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs161 to 169 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal was stable at Rs39 to 41 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs40 per kg.

Cucumber farm gained by Rs3 per kg, reached Rs37 to 39 per kg, market committee issued Rs40 per kg rate while cucumber Desi rates were issued Rs100 per kg.

Mongray was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs72 per kg, not sold. Green pea fixed at Rs26 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Bitter gourd farm was fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and local was fixed at Rs64 to 66 per kg, not available.

Spinach was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs17 to 19 kg, while sold at Rs30 per kg. Lemon Chinese was gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs97 to 102 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, lemon local gained by Rs34 per kg, fixed at Rs184 to 192 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Methi rate was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Zucchini long fixed at Rs39 to 41 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, Zucchini farm gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, and local variety fixed at Rs145 to 152 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Cauliflower was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs49 to 51 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cabbage by Rs25 per kg, stable at Rs49 to 51 per kg, also sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin was increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and pumpkin long was sold at Rs100 per kg. Green chili fixed at Rs24 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Capsicum fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, not sold due to pricing issue. Pea was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs51 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Radish was fixed at Rs15 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.