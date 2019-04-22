close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
April 22, 2019

Inflation in Pakistan

Newspost

 
April 22, 2019

In Islamabad, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation increased by 7.19 percent on a yearly basis in January 2019 as compared to the same period last year.

The inflation accelerated for the sixth consecutive month to the highest since March of 2012, mainly boosted by gasoline price. Pakistan’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.41 percent in February 2019 from 7.21 percent in the previous month. I want to request the government that it should please at least ensure people can continue to eat in these times of inflation.

Noreen M Hasil

Turbat

