Mon Apr 22, 2019
AFP
April 22, 2019

Four militants dead after attack on Saudi forces

Top Story

AFP
April 22, 2019

RIYADH: Four people were killed on Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north to the capital, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.The agency, quoting a spokesman for the state security services, as saying that three policemen were also wounded and that an investigation had been launched to identify the perpetrators.

