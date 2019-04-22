Four militants dead after attack on Saudi forces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Four people were killed on Sunday as they attacked a Saudi security services base in a town north to the capital, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.The agency, quoting a spokesman for the state security services, as saying that three policemen were also wounded and that an investigation had been launched to identify the perpetrators.
