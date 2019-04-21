Feeling relaxed, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar Saturday said he was feeling relaxed after his tendering resignation from the federal cabinet.

Talking to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, prior to departing for Karachi, the senior party leader clarified that he was not severing contacts with Islamabad and that he would keep coming here, as much required. He said that he would like to spend remaining time in Karachi.

In a message on social media, he thanked those who expressed support over the last two days since his quitting the federal cabinet. He wrote, “Want to thank the many many people who expressed support over the last two days. It is the millions of selfless, ideological, passionate supporters who are guardians of ideology of the Tehreek. It's your passion from which Imran Khan and his team draw energy. May Allah bless you all," he said in the message on his Twitter account.