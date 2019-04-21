Changes

Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the cabinet members, starting with the resignation of ex-finance minister Asad Umar. Most analysts have said that the resignation of the finance minister in such sudden circumstances is bad for the economy of Pakistan. One thing should be crystal clear: changing or reshuffling ministers is not a solution to problems. PM Khan is not satisfied with his own team in eight months. How then will he fulfil the promises made to the public before the elections?

This is a very tough time for the prime minister. We are already under debt and now inexperience is moving us towards further loans. This government is the last hope of the Pakistani nation. But the situation of the government is looking bad. The PTI should eliminate its internal conflicts and focus on the the issues of Pakistan. Changing the cabinet members again and again is not going to bring any good change for the country and its citizens.

Sangat Nazeer Zehri

Kalat

*****

Asad Umar’s resignation from his ministry and refusal to take any other position in the cabinet is not a good sign for the government. Till now, despite apparently vague governance, the government is standing on the basis of the people who supported it and the hope for ‘Naya Pakistan’. The lethal dismissal of the marquee player of Khan’s team will definitely dent the confidence of the comrades of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

The PM has to preserve respected people like Asad Umar. Otherwise, his cabinet will be filled with conventional electables, and the hope for ‘Naya Pakistan’ will die.

Ali Ashar Anjum

Karachi