Classical singers mesmerise audience at PNCA

Islamabad : The country’s leading classical singers mesmerised the diverse audience with their performances at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Saturday.

Besides Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Ustad Mubarik Ali, Ustad Badruz Zaman, Sultan Fateh Ali Khan, Rustam Fateh Ali Khan, Meena Syed, Shujaat Ali Khan and Wali Fateh Ali, sitar player Nafees Ahmad and tabla player Muhammad Ajmal also flared the Classical Musical Night with their magical performances at the seven-day National Music Festival.

PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah told the audience that the survival of classical music was actually the growth of every form of music.

He said more efforts were required to patronise music, musicians and singers.

“Such events will happen regularly,” he said.

Jamal Shah said youths should learn the art of classical singing from the living legends left among us for the revival and promotion of classical music in the country.

Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan, whose third generation is serving the music industry in Pakistan, enthralled the audience by singing in all forms of classical music, while Ustad Badaruzzaman, who belongs to Qasoor Gharana of singing and has written authored books on classical music, presented Khayal captivatingly.

Ustad Sultan Fateh Ali Khan of the Patiala Gharana of music sang classical, ghazal, folk and light music.

Rustam Fateh Ali Khan, son of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, and Shujat Ali Khan, the grandson of legendary classical singer Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and son of classical maestro Sharafat Ali Khan and nephew of Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, also enthralled the audience by their performances.

Sitar player Nafees Ahmad’s performance with tabla player Muhammad Ajmal enchanted listeners.

Ustad Ejaz Tawakal of the Gwalior Gharana of music drew the whole audience into a realm of visions and thoughts through his unique style of Khayal singing.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan Hyderabadi of Gwalior Gharana captivated the audience by singing Khayal and Thumri, while Qadir Shagan and Muslim Shagan, also of Gwalior Gharana, sang Khayal. Meena Syed performed Thumri spellbinding the audience.