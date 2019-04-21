Ties with Iran

It is heartening to know that the prime minister is visiting Iran, a country with which the people of Pakistan have historical relations and which has come to the rescue during difficult times. According to media reports, PM Imran Khan is accompanied by a competent strong delegation which will hopefully not only smooth the trans-border irritants but will also try to come to an agreement to develop short- and long-term projects for mutual benefits

The gas pipeline with Iran is also in the interest of Pakistan. Let us hope that PM Imran not only wins the hearts and minds of the people of Iran but also of the people of other neighbouring countries .Starting the visit with Mashad, a religious and historical city visited by thousands of people every year, is also a good omen

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar