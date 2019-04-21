Murder mystery of Rahim Yar Khan’s native solved

The paramilitary force on Saturday claimed to have solved the mystery of a person’s brutal murder in the Tariq Road area by arresting the alleged murderer.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that on April 13 the body of Shabbir alias Shabana alias Any Khan was found in a flat in Dupatta Gali, Tariq Road. The man, who hailed from Rahim Yar Khan, was brutally murdered with a heavy sharp object.

After the incident, the Rangers departmental heads formed a probe team, who visited the crime scene, gathered material and used the intelligence network of the force.

During the process, the team got information about the suspect trying escape from the Cantt Railway Station. Acting on the information, a raid was conducted there and a man, identified as Aqil Bashir, arrested.

During the initial interrogation, Bashir admitted to murdering Shabbir over personal issues and differences.

Seven suspects held

Paramilitary soldiers conducted intelligence-based raids in Gadap Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal where they arrested seven suspected criminals, identified as Sajjad, Shahid Khan, Muhammad Amir, Bahadur, Nizamuddin, Shamsullah and Imran.

The suspects were involved in a number of street crime and other robbery cases. The soldiers were said to have seized weapons and looted items from the possession of the seven men, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.