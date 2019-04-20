Punish yourself

The new government is facing enormous challenges including that of the ever-increasing gas prices. Since it came to power, the government has increased the prices by 143 percent and introduced five different slabs, with disastrous results – particularly for the common man. People got severely inflated bills in the month of December and January. Following much hue and cry the prime minister as usual ordered an inquiry which detected wrong billing and some heads rolled. The petroleum minister said that the extra amounts paid would be adjusted in future bills in the next two to three months. Till date there is no further news on the adjustment issue. Now the SNGPL has again recommended a further increase of 75 to 80 percent in gas prices and people are once again confused as to what the government is up to.

Gas theft amounts to 48 billion at the moment and the major theft is around 93 percent from the Karak area. The plan is to recover the loss from domestic consumers as the easiest way out. Why is the petroleum ministry unable to control theft and losses when they has been identified and why every time the victims are domestic consumers. It is the responsibility of the government to control losses and why should people keep on paying to the government for the inefficiency of the government.

Sohail Zafar

Rawalpindi