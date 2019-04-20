Flogging, crucifixions in Philippines

SAN FERNANDO, Philippines: Eight men and a woman were nailed to crosses while hundreds of barefoot men beat themselves with flails on Good Friday, in a blood-soaked display of religious fervour in the Philippines.

Frowned upon by the Church, the ritual crucifixions and self-flagellation in the north of the country are extreme affirmations of faith performed every Easter in Asia´s Catholic outpost.

Wilfredo Salvador stared at the sky and appeared to mumble a prayer after the slight 62-year-old with wild grey hair and a long beard became the first local zealot this year to hang from a wooden cross.

"I will not stop this for as long as I am alive, because this is what gives me life," said Salvador, a fisherman who has been volunteering to be crucified for 14 straight years since recovering from a nervous breakdown.

Neighbours costumed as Roman centurions drove eight-centimetre (three-inch) spikes through each of his hands and feet before the wooden cross was raised briefly for the crowds to see. He was treated and bandaged at a first aid tent after the village square ritual, then nonchalantly walked back home. Seven other men and a woman were also crucified at other villages around San Fernando city during the day, the city tourism office told AFP. Clad in a maroon dress, Mary Jane Sazon told reporters she had herself nailed to the cross for the 16th time to beseech God to keep members of her family healthy.

"I´ve been doing this year in and year out because I know it leads to a better life for us," said the 44-year-old beautician. Earlier Friday, hundreds of barefoot men wearing crowns of twigs and black shrouds walked silently on the side of a village road in the scorching tropical heat, flogging their backs with bamboo strips tied to a length of rope.

While many of the 80 million Filipino Catholics spend Good Friday at church or with family, others go to these extreme lengths to atone for sins or seek divine intervention in a spectacle that has become a major tourist attraction. "This is a religious vow. I will do this every year for as long as I am able," 38-year-old truck driver Resty David, who has been self-flagellating for half his life, told AFP. He said he also hoped it would convince God to cure his cancer-stricken brother.

Some hid behind their companions to avoid the splatter of gore and ripped flesh. Many in the crowds had driven for hours to witness the crucifixions, the frenzied climax of the day´s gory spectacle that Catholics say is a re-enactment the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. German tourist Annika Ehlers, 24, was among them.

"I´m a little bit overwhelmed. It´s very intense, I haven´t expected something like this," she told AFP after watching Salvador´s crucifixion. The bloody spectacle has played out every year around San Fernando, about 70 kilometres north of Manila, despite Church entreaties for their flock to spend Lent in quiet prayer and reflection.