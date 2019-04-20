close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
April 20, 2019

North Waziristan traders demand compensation

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
April 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: Traders from Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan have warned of launching a protest movement if the government failed to provide them with compensation for their bazaars and shops demolished during the operation against terrorists.

Speaking at a news conference here on Friday, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Mir Ali president Zaheenullah said over 3,700 shops had been destroyed in the war against terrorism in North Waziristan since 2014. Similarly, more shops were also destroyed, which badly affected the local traders, he added.

Flanked by the vice-president Afaqullah, Mohammad Sherkhel, senior member, Mohammad Saeed and others, he said they had been struggling for rights for the last five years and even staged a five-day sit-in at Islamabad.

He said the federal ministers and authorities had assured them to solve their problems and hand over the data of the affected traders to the relevant authorities within 15 days, which they did, but nothing was done to date.

The traders’ representative asked the prime minister, chief justice of Pakistan and chief of army staff to direct the authorities to honour commitments with them and provide them compensation, or else they would launch a protest movement for the acceptance of demands.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar