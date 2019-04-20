Spring festival concludes in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The two-day spring festival ‘Sparlay Da Khoshalo concluded at the Government College of Technology at Kandaro Balambat in Lower Dir on Friday.

Malakand Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud was the chief guest on the occasion. Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irshad Khan, Commandant Dir Task Force Col Shehzad Ameer, Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Mehboob Shah, former senator and PPP leader Ahmad Hassan Khan, members provincial assembly Bahadar Khan, Humayun Khan, heads of all departments, elected local government representatives, and a large number of school children were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that happiness was directly linked to peace. Paying rich tributes to the people of Lower Dir and Upper Dir districts, the commissioner said the brave and valiant people of both districts did not allow militants to regroup in the area.

Appreciating the provincial government’s move of arranging spring festivals all over the province, Riaz Mehsud said the area had been affected by the scourge of militancy besides being hit by a number of natural calamities. He said arranging such festivities would provide an opportunity of enjoyment to the people of affected areas. “The provincial government is promoting tourism and funds have already been issued for the purpose,” he added. The commissioner hoped scores of foreign as well as local tourists would throng Malakand division after Ramazan. He appealed to the people of Malakand division to ensure friendly environment to promote the soft image of the country.