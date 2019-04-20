Resolutions lauded

LAHORE : Religious scholars from all over Pakistan endorsed resolutions and decisions made at 4th International Paigham-e-Islam conference.

On the call of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, religious scholars from all over country in Friday congregations announced supporting the resolutions and decisions made at 4th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference held in Islamabad on 14th April.

Addressing Friday sermons here, they demanded the government ensure implementation of National Action Plan and initiate consultation process with religious leadership of the country to make Pakistan a state on the pattern of Medina.

They thanked Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries for supporting the Paigham-e-Islam moot resolutions. They said the teachings of Quran-O-Sunnah had given categorical message that Islam has no association with terrorism and extremism. Islam being a religion of peace and harmony gives the message of humanity and honour.