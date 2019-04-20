close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
Aisam, Lammons move into Sarasota Open semis

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Nathaniel Lammons of the US powered into the semi-finals of Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open in Florida on Friday. The third-seeded pair of Aisam and Lammons overpowered the duo of Treat Huey from the Philippines and Fabrice Martin from France 6-7(4), 6-4, 10-8 in the quarters. They will now play against the top-seeded British pair of Luke Bambridge and Jonny O — mara in the semis of this ATP Challenger 100.

