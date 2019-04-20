Navy overwhelm Haideri Traders to record first win

KARACHI: Navy recorded their first win when they overwhelmed Haideri Traders by ten wickets on the second day of their three-day Pool A second round outing of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II here at NBP Sports Complex on Friday.

Having conceded a huge 197-run lead, Haideri Traders were bowled out for 199 in their second innings to set a three-run target for Navy who got it in the first over. Jalat Khan excelled with the bat for Haideri Traders by blasting 82 off 125 balls, which had six fours and two sixes.

Nasir Awais was the pick of the bowlers with 5-94, for 11-148 match-haul. Navy posted 336 and four without loss. Haideri Traders perished for 139 in their first innings. In the other Pool A outing, here at SBP Ground, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) secured lead when after posting 262-9 they dismissed Omar Associates for 224. They had resumed their first innings at 34-2.

Yasir Mushtaq scored 65 off 147 deliveries, striking five fours. Hafiz Saad Nasim chipped in with 46 off 91 deliveries, hitting three fours and one six. Shahid Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers with 6-55. Hazrat Shah got 2-55. CAA were reeling at 35-5 in their second innings at close, for an overall lead of only 73 with five wickets in hand. Young pacer Bilawal Iqbal got 2-10.

In a Pool B meeting at Rana Naveed Academy Sheikhupura, Ghani Glass were about to secure a huge lead when after scoring 394-6 in their first innings they restricted Candyland to 185-9 at stumps on the penultimate day. For Candyland, Ahmer Bin Nasir struck 52 off 57 balls, hammering nine fours. Marwan chipped in with 44 and Hasan Javed made unbeaten 30. Waqas Ahmed got 4-52.

Earlier, Ghani Glass resumed their first innings at 175-1 and reached 394-6 in the stipulated 83 overs of first innings.

Zeeshan Ashraf hammered 95 which came off 172 balls and had 11 fours. Yousuf Babar chipped in with 84 and Shehbaz Javed struck 68. Bilal Mirza got 3-58 and Fahad Ullah captured 2-123.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Higher Education Commission (HEC) were bowled out for 266 by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) with Asfand Mehran scoring 70 and Mohammad Faiq making 52. Haris Kamal and Mohammad Talha got three wickets each. The first-day’s play had been washed out due to rain.

In a Pool C clash at Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, Army reached 125-5 against Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as only 29 overs were bowled because of wet conditions. Qadir Khan hit 48 and Mohammad Fahad scored 35. Mohammad Ismail picked 2-40. The first day’s play had been called off due to wet conditions.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, Abdul Rehman (77*) and Imran Pasha (40*) shared a solid partnership for the eighth wicket to enable PIA to post 230-7 against SBP in 83 overs after resuming their first innings at 71-5. Ilyas Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-76.

SBP, in response, were 99-3 at stumps.

At Railways Stadium, Lahore, Railways set a 94-run target for Sabir’s Poultry. After conceding a ten-run lead, they were folded for 103 in their second innings. Sabir’s Poultry were 33 without loss in their second innings at close.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, K-Electric declared their first innings at 402-8 against KPT with Umair Bin Yousuf (85) and Bahadur Ali (68) batting well. Babar Rehman got 4-73. KPT were six without loss in reply at stumps.