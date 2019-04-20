Scotland spinner Con de Lange dies aged 38

EDINBURGH: Scotland left-arm spinner Con de Lange passed away on Thursday, aged 38. It was revealed last year that de Lange, who also played for Northamptonshire, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In October 2018, Cricket Scotland had launched a fund-raising appeal for de Lange, who had undergone many forms of medical treatment, including an operation, radiation and chemotherapy, in an effort to battle the illness.

His last appearance for Scotland came in 2017, in an ODI series against Papua New Guinea in the UAE, when he was also the vice-captain of the squad. Overall, de Lange, who was born in Cape Province in South Africa, played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is between June 2015 and November 2017.

His only five-for in One-day Internationals came in a memorable win for Scotland against Zimbabwe, the side’s first ODI victory against a Full Member.

Prior to playing for Scotland, de Lange played first-class cricket for Boland, Cape Cobras, Eagles and Free State in the South African domestic circuit, before a short county stint with Northamptonshire in 2012, where he played 22 games across formats and took 23 wickets. Tony Brian, Chairman of Cricket Scotland, said in a statement that de Lange had been a great servant to cricket in Scotland as well as South Africa. "Con’s death at such an early age is a tragedy,” he said.

“He was a great servant to cricket in Scotland as well as South Africa and elsewhere, not just in the national team but also at regional and club level with his infectious and inspirational commitment, both as player and coach.”Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald and current England international David Willey were among those who paid tribute to de Lange on Twitter.