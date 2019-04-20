close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
IH
Imtiaz Hussain
April 20, 2019

Nine killed in accident

National

IH
Imtiaz Hussain
April 20, 2019

SUKKUR: At least nine passengers including a woman and a child were killed, while more than 20 sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday.

It happened when a speeding Karachi-bound passenger from Mithi overturned at the Fatahabad on the Badin Road while trying to save a motorcycle. The police said the bus was overloaded with passengers and all the victims hailed from Mithi and Mianwali.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital, where five of them are stated to be in critical condition.The deceased were identified as Ania d/o Rizwan Khatti, driver Ramzan, Zeenat Kolhi, Bhyosham Kolhi, Zainab Umrani, Abdullah, Therath and Parkash. The local administration shifted some of the injured to Karachi for treatment. The bodies were shifted to their native places for funeral.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan