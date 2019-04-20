Nine killed in accident

SUKKUR: At least nine passengers including a woman and a child were killed, while more than 20 sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday.

It happened when a speeding Karachi-bound passenger from Mithi overturned at the Fatahabad on the Badin Road while trying to save a motorcycle. The police said the bus was overloaded with passengers and all the victims hailed from Mithi and Mianwali.

The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital, where five of them are stated to be in critical condition.The deceased were identified as Ania d/o Rizwan Khatti, driver Ramzan, Zeenat Kolhi, Bhyosham Kolhi, Zainab Umrani, Abdullah, Therath and Parkash. The local administration shifted some of the injured to Karachi for treatment. The bodies were shifted to their native places for funeral.