Cops having links with land grabbers not to be spared: IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz has said that officers and officials having links with land grabber mafia will not be tolerated in the Police Department.

He said the process of internal accountability in the department would be speeded up to ensure transparency in punishment and rewards. The IG said a special campaign would be launched from April 20 for two weeks to arrest proclaimed offenders and absconders across the province. He directed all the RPOs and DPOs to furnish reports to the Central Police Office on a daily basis. A crackdown on kite flying and sellers of kite strings will be launched without any discrimination in all districts of Punjab. He said a strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officers responsible for death of any person due to police torture.

The IG told the officers that violation of Loudspeaker Act would not be tolerated. He also directed the RPOs and DPOs to ensure their presence in their offices to provide relief to the public. He said that all available resources should be utilised to ensure security arrangements on the events of Shab e Barat and Easter.

He directed the officers to devise a comprehensive plan to provide foolproof security at Masajid, Imambargahs, churches and other places of worship. He also ordered deployment of additional security force at parks and other public places. He directed that CCTV cameras be installed on the entry and exit points of big parks.

He said that all the projects started with the help of information technology specially concerning the police Khidmat Marakiz will be extended to the Tehsil level.