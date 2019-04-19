Noman barred from attending BoG meeting

ISLAMABAD: Noman Butt, member PCB Governing Board from Sialkot, has been reported for misconduct and hence barred from attending any meeting under the board umbrella.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani took the decision on a complaint lodged by a member of the BoG.

In the complaint, the BoG member alleged Noman with sharing confidential meeting documents with the media, using inappropriate and highly objectionable language against the PCB chairman, criticising PCB and it’s management/policies through dishonest statements, making false accusations, carrying out misrepresentation of facts and blatantly acting against the interests of Pakistan cricket.

As such, and as per Article 10(6) of the PCB Constitution, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has referred the complaint to an independent adjudicator, Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. This means as per Article 10(7) and pending the outcome of the proceedings, Noman Butt will not be allowed to attend any BoG and committee meetings.

Article 10(7) reads as: “Any member, against whom a complaint is referred by the chairman to the adjudicator, shall not be allowed to attend any meeting of the Board of Governors or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator.”

The complainant has also alleged Noman for violating provisions of Article 19 of the PCB Constitution, which relates to Undertaking by Full Members and Associate Members of the General Body, which reads as:

a) He shall, strive to achieve the objectives and purpose of the board;

b) He shall, abide by this constitution, rules, regulations and any directives formulated or issued, from time to time, by the board;

c) He shall, not criticise the Pakistan Cricket Board or any of its functionaries or member(s), players and officials on any media platform;

d) He shall, not hold any press conference, meeting, protest or participate in any procession, display any placard etc. against the board and its officials at any private or public venue, individually or collectively;

e) He shall abide by the directions of the board”.