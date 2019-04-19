NAB claims evidence against PML-N leader’s corruption

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday informed the Sindh High Court that it has sufficient evidence to prove involvement of former port and shipping minister Kamran Micheal in a corruption reference.

Filing comments in a bail petition filed by former ports and shipping minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Kamran Micheal against his arrest in a corruption reference, the NAB submitted the former federal minister misused his authority in the illegal allotment of plots at the Karachi Port Trust officers housing society.

The NAB submitted that former minister took Rs.110 million as bribe while allotting three commercial plots and misused his authority. The NAB counsel requested the court to dismiss the bail petition as not maintainable.

The former minister and PML(N) leader Kamran Michael was arrested by the NAB for allegedly illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of the KPT Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favourites after receiving a huge sum as a bribe. Michael's counsel submitted that the former minister was neither named in the inquiry nor in the reference of the KPT land allotment scam.

He submitted that the arrest of the petitioner is part of political victimization by the ruling political party. The court directed the petitioner's counsel to submit a rebuttal on comments on the next date of hearing.