Ashfaq ton helps CAA post 262-9

KARACHI: Ashfaq Ahmed hammered his second century of the event to enable Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to post 262-9 in their first innings against Omar Associates on the opening day of their Patron’s Trophy Grade-II three-day second round Pool A game here at the SBP Ground on Thursday.

After electing to bat, CAA innings revolved around Ashfaq as he scored 100 off 146 balls to guide his side to a reasonably good total. Ashfaq hit seven fours and one six in his gritty knock. He was ably backed by Akbar Badshah, who made 55 off 102 balls and hit ten fours.

Musaddiq Ahmed chipped in with 41 which he scored off 76 balls and had six fours. Mohammad Irfan picked 5-100. In response, Omar Associates were 34-2 in 11 overs at stumps. Meanwhile in another Pool A outing here at NBP Sports Complex, Hamza Ghanchi hammered 116 to help Navy post 336 all-out in their first innings against Haideri Traders.

Ghanchi struck 16 fours and one six in his 145-ball feat. Latif Junejo made 45 off 81 balls, striking six fours. Mohammad Waqas remained not out on 42. Spinner Jalat Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 6-118.

Haideri Traders, in response, were 64-3 with Adnan Bhatti scoring 23 not out. Mohammad Usman was at the other end on 23. Nasir Awais got 2-22. In Pool B outing at Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura, Ghani Glass scored 175-1 against Candyland as only 44 overs play could be made possible due to wet conditions. Shahbaz Javed made 68 off 116 balls, hitting nine fours. Zeeshan Ashraf was batting on 65 which he scored off 117 balls. He hit eight fours. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, the fist day’s play of the match between Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was hit by wet conditions as not a single delivery was bowled during the day due to overnight rain.

The Pool C game at the Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Army was also hit by wet conditions due to overnight rain without a delivery being bowled.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached 71-5 in their first innings against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as only 31 overs could be bowled due to went conditions.

Fahad Iqbal was batting on 32. Shehzar Muhammad made 28. In Pool D outing at Railways Stadium, Lahore, Railways were folded for 200 in 61 overs in their first innings against Sabir’s Poultry.

Hassan Sardar top-scored 53 not out. He hit five fours and two sixes in his fine fifty. Zain-ul-Hasnain (47) and Mohammad Waqas (27) were the other main contributors. Nisar Ahmed claimed 4-54 and Ghulam Rehman captured 3-60. Sabir’s Poultry were 13-1 in four overs in response at close.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, the match between Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and K-Electric did not start due to wet outfield because of overnight rain.