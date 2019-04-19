Forex reserves slide to $16.195bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $16.195 billion during the week ended April 12, compared with $17.228 billion in the previous week, the central bank data said on Thursday.
Foreign currency reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $1.028 billion to $9.243 billion due to payments on account of external debt servicing, including principal repayment of $1 billion against Pakistan Sovereign Bond. The reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.952 billion, compared with $6.956 billion in the preceding week, it said.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $16.195 billion during the week ended April 12, compared with $17.228 billion in the previous week, the central bank data said on Thursday.
Foreign currency reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell $1.028 billion to $9.243 billion due to payments on account of external debt servicing, including principal repayment of $1 billion against Pakistan Sovereign Bond. The reserves of commercial banks stood at $6.952 billion, compared with $6.956 billion in the preceding week, it said.