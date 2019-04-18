Several hurt in Nowshera as rain hits parts of KP for 2nd day

PESHAWAR: Several people were injured as trees were uprooted and walls collapsed in various places in Nowshera district after rain coupled with winds hit different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, on the second day on Wednesday.

The Nowshera district administration set up the control room to coordinate efforts to provide relief to the people.

The Kabul River was in the medium flood as the flow of water was recorded at 81,000 cusecs.

The rain damaged the wheat crop and fruit orchards. It disrupted the communication system. The district administration has started conducting a survey to assess the damage caused by the rains.

Reports said that cattle heads were also swept away by the rainwater in some places.

One Syed Amjad Ali Shah told reporters that the wall of his house had collapsed, asking the government to provide him financial assistance.

In Bannu, the rainwater inundated an under-construction mosque in Domail when a seasonal water channel swelled after the outburst of clouds.

The local people said that rainwater flooded their houses due to the poor planning and execution of work on a bridge.

The reports said that standing crops and orchards were damaged in various parts of the district.

The Met Office said that the rain also lashed parts of Punjab, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the Met Office, Malam Jabba received 65 millimeter rain followed by Upper Dir with 62, Lower Dir 34, Mirkhani 55, Dera Ismail Khan 40, Kalam 37, Parachinar 35, Cherat 31, Saidu Sharif 30, Peshawar 30, Pattan 29, Drosh 26, Bannu 21, Chitral 20, Balakot 11, Kakul 10.