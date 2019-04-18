Livestock Dept arranges free camp

PESHAWAR: On the directives of high-ups of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department, a mobile team of vets and experts arranged a free medical camp in Kheshgi Payan union council in which dozens of animals were treated and free medicines were distributed among the farmers.

Held at Zamandzai Dairy Farm, a large number of farmers and cattle owners visited the camp despite rain and inclement weather and apprised the doctors and experts of different diseases of cows, buffalos, sheep and goats.

Nowshera District Account Officer Zahid Khan and Director Livestock Department Dr Saeed were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Khan said the district administration in collaboration with the Livestock Department would set up model villages in different parts of the district where the farmers would be provided guidelines and basic facilities to establish modern and scientific dairy farms.