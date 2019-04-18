DRAP action against counterfeit drugs continues

Islamabad: Stern action will be taken against those involved in manufacturing and sale of unregistered, counterfeit and smuggled medicines, Minister for Health Aamer Kiani warned Wednesday as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) seized seven drugs in Peshawar’s Dubgari market and sealed a medical store in Lahore during its ongoing crackdown against unregistered, fake and smuggled medicines.

Raids were conducted in coordination with the Federal Inspectors of Drugs, who took strict action against culprits. DRAP is conducting nationwide raids to unearth elements involved in manufacturing and sale of unregistered, counterfeit and smuggled medicines. In Lahore, the premises of Naseer Medical Store in Lahori Market was sealed due to sale of unlicensed drugs.

“The menace of unregistered and counterfeit medicines will be eradicated so that quality-assured and safe medicines are available to public,” Aamer concluded.