FJWU organises ‘mushaira’

Rawalpindi: Under the Spring Festival, whole country busy in arranging different conferences and seminars with enthusiasm.

Following this tradition, Urdu department of Fatima Jinnah Women University also arranged an ‘All Pakistan Poetry session.’ Professor and renowned Poet Anwar Masood was the president of this event.

Event was started with the recitation of Holy Quran. Professor Dr. Samina Amin Qadir (vice chancellor FJWU) gave the opening address. The HoD of Urdu Department, Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk was the host of the event. Governmental officers and Semi-government high officials also attended this prestigious event.

The famous poets of the country Syed Aqeel Shah, Ilyas Babar Awan, Munir Fayyaz, Dr. Ali Yasir, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Dr. Abid Sayal, Dr. Arshad Meraj, Ahmed Attaullah Khan, Rana Saeed Doshi, Ayesha Masood Malik, Mehboob Zafar, Hassan Abbas Raza, and Sarfaraz Shahid articulated their pieces of work in front of students and got great appreciation. President of the event, Anwar Masood also presented his poetry in respond to the great demand from the audience. Later the HOD gave vote of thanks to all the respected guests and the Vice Chancellor presented the souvenirs to all the guest poets and the Prof. Poet Anwar Masood.