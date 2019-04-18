What a waste

The National Assembly was to go into session on April 12. Members travelling from near and far had reached Islamabad a day earlier, all poised to attend the parliamentary session. Lo and behold, the session was postponed until April 21, without assigning any reasons. The loss for such a decision is two-fold.

First, the precious time of the assembly members was wasted. Had they stayed in their constituencies, they could have carried on their day-to-day liaison with their constituents who elected them. Second, the members will now have to be paid their travel allowances according to the rules. The funds, of course, would come from the public exchequer. Who is responsible for such thoughtless decisions? Ostensibly, the decision to delay the session was aimed at passing a presidential ordinance that could not be passed were the assembly in session. What a waste of public taxes.

Dr Jaffer Kapadia

Lahore