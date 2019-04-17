Imam-e-Kaaba lauds Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism

LAHORE: Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani met acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi and discussed matters of mutual interest and challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah during a meeting at the Governor House here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, acting Punjab Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Saudi Arabia is a binding force among the Muslim Ummah, adding no one could cause a breach in the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said every Muslim looks towards Saudi Arabia for religious sustenance and spiritual succor. He said message of peace and brotherhood emanates from the land of Saudi Arabia and Haram Pak, adding that Saudi Arabia’s role was vital in uniting Muslims and promoting brotherhood across the globe.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the visit of Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was a great gesture of love, maintaining that the increase in Hajj quota and injunction to release Pakistani prisoners on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan had won hearts of Pakistanis. He said King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz lived in the hearts of Pakistanis, adding that he had visited Pakistan in the past when Ch Shujaat Hussain was Interior Minister and it is a matter of pride for all of us.

Saudi Arabia has always played a vital role in resolving disputes among the Muslim states and strengthening bilateral relations among the Muslim Ummah, he said and added that every Pakistani was committed to the security of the Holy land of Saudi Arabia and praised for the Saudi brethren.

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah said that he had brought a message of love from Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Ameer Muhammad Bin Salman, religious scholars, intellectuals and people of Saudi Arabia, adding that Saudi Arabia holds Pakistan and people of Pakistan in great respect.

Imam-e-Kaaba said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy long historic ties which started with visit of King Saud Bin Abdul Aziz and have continued to the visit of Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

He said Pakistan holds strategic and political importance for the world, adding that the visit of Muhammad Bin Salman has further strengthened the bilateral relations between the two countries. He said Saudi Arab has always stood by Pakistan as a leader, a friend and a benefactor.

Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani hailed Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism and eliminating extremism from the world. Imam-e-Kaaba prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect Pakistan against enemies and make it a citadel of peace and harmony. He hailed Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki for his role in the success of his visit.

Later, Imam-e-Kaaba conducted a special prayer for peace, security, solidarity and longevity of Pakistan. Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani exchanged mementos and relics on the occasion.

Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki, MNA Ch Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Dr. A.R. Khalid, G.M Sikandar, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, religious scholars and people from different walks of life were present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani has stressed that Islam is the religion of love, justice and moderation, adding that there is no room for extremism and exaggeration in the Deen. He was addressing people after inaugurating a TV channel being launched under the aegis of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) at its offices on Ravi Road on Tuesday evening. He paid tributes to the armed forces and the nation of Pakistan for successfully countering the menace of terrorism in the country and making large sacrifices for achieving peace and security for the countrymen. He spent a busy day in Lahore. He led Maghrib prayers at Badshahi Masjid and afterwards he reached Jamia Ashrafia where he led Isha prayers. He said both the countries remained together like brothers despite several ups and downs in the history. He said Ulema and scholars would have to present the actual picture of Islam to the world.