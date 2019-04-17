Gusty winds, heavy rain lash City

LAHORE: The City received moderate rain here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The city witnessed a cloudy day and scattered rain during the day while cool winds also made the citizens happy.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday night.

They predicted more dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places in Gujranwala division and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Dir (upper 45, lower 21), Mirkhani 40, D.I.Khan 33, Malamjabba 32, Parachinar 27, Pattan, Kalam 22, Drosh 21, Chitral 17, Balakot 13, Peshawar (city 12, A/P 06), Saidu Sharif 10, Cherat 11, Bannu 08, Kakul 02, Sibbi 44, Quetta (Shiekh Manda 17, Smungli 13), Barkhan 10, Zhob 08, Turbat 06, Kalat, Khuzdar, Ormara 04, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Lasbela 02, Bahawalnagar 41, Khanewal 32, Kasur, Noorpurthal 30, Faisalabad 24, Layyah 20, Bhakkar, Sahiwal 14, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang 13, Islamabad A/P 10, Kotaddu, Hafizabad 08, Lahore (A/P 08, City 05), Joharabad 07, Sailkot 05, Sargodha, Okara 04, Multan 03, Chakwal, Murree 02, Jhelum, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Padidan 32, Dadu 10, Rohri 02, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas 01, Rawalakot 12, Garidupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 08 and Astore 01.

Tuesday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Tandojam where mercury reached 35°C while in Lahore it was 18.8°C and maximum was 28°C.