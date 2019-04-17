11 die in Mastung road accident

QUETTA: Eleven persons, including two women, two children, died and 18 other sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and truck on the National Highway near Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to the Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger van carrying commuters from Karachi was on the way when it hit a truck which was coming from the opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, 11 people, including women and children, died on the spot while 18 others received wounds. The bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby Nawab Shaheed Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rasool, Khan Agha, Syed Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shabir Agha, Syed Khan s/o Kala Khan, Haji Muhammad Khan, Bibi Zarkan, Bibi Gulla, a child Shamsullah and girl Farzana. Most of the victims were reported to be members of one family. The deceased's bodies were sent to Karachi after completion of medico legal formalities.