close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 17, 2019

11 die in Mastung road accident

Top Story

A
APP
April 17, 2019

QUETTA: Eleven persons, including two women, two children, died and 18 other sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger van and truck on the National Highway near Ghanja Dhori area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to the Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger van carrying commuters from Karachi was on the way when it hit a truck which was coming from the opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, 11 people, including women and children, died on the spot while 18 others received wounds. The bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby Nawab Shaheed Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rasool, Khan Agha, Syed Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shabir Agha, Syed Khan s/o Kala Khan, Haji Muhammad Khan, Bibi Zarkan, Bibi Gulla, a child Shamsullah and girl Farzana. Most of the victims were reported to be members of one family. The deceased's bodies were sent to Karachi after completion of medico legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story