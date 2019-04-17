Parliamentarians appear in cricket trials

ISLAMABAD: As many as 47 parliamentarians went through trial process at the Shalimar Ground meant to select team for England tour.

Apart from Pakistan, seven other countries Parliamentarian teams will compete in the Parliamentary Cricket event to be held in England on the sidelines of the World Cup. Treasury as well opposition benches parliamentarians went through the trial process. The trials were conducted under the supervision of Islamabad Cricket Region. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also flexed their muscles. Zain Qureshi will act as convener of the Parliamentarian team.