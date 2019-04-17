Injured Diana ruled out of SA tour

KARACHI: Young pace bowler Fatima Sana has been included in Pakistan women team that will tour South Africa in place of pace bowler Diana Baig who underwent surgery on her injured left thumb here on Tuesday.

Diana has been advised eight to ten weeks rest following the surgery which ruled her out of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa that begins April 29. Diana got injured during a training session on Monday, where the South Africa bound squad is preparing for the tour.

Chief selector Pakistan women team Urooj Mumtaz expressed her disappointment at Diana’s injury, but added that the tour of South Africa provides a good opportunity for 17-year-old Fatima to prove her worth.

"It was unfortunate that Diana fractured her left thumb during practice yesterday. Thankfully the surgery was a success and I wish her a speedy recovery. Diana has been replaced by Fatima Sana, a young promising fast bowler and I wish her all the best.”

Fatima took seven wickets in as many games in the recently concluded 2nd Inter-Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 that was held in Islamabad. The Hyderabad-born Fatima represented ZTBL in the tournament.

Diana will now undergo a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of National Cricket Academy’s medical panel. Pakistan will play three One-day Internationals (as part of the ICC Women’s Championship), five T20Is and two warm-up games during their 25-day tour.