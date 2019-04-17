The right people

The PTI government has a colossal task to revive the economy, plug money-laundering, increase exports and achieve revenue through direct taxation to bridge the current deficit and have enough fiscal space to provide citizens subsidised education, health and basic necessities. It was indeed unfortunate for the PTI that the competent Jehangir Tareen was declared ineligible for any political role. The choice of ministers and advisors in the federal cabinet has very few with enough experience, qualifications and skills to meet challenges. Asad Umar may have corporate management experience but has failed to manage the economic ills this country faces. Similar is the situation with the interior ministry whose success in putting restrictions on proscribed groups is linked with the FATF decision to remove us from the grey list or being placed on the black list.

The right choice of people at the helm at various ministries will make the PTI’s governance successful or otherwise. Possible changes in the federal cabinet will hopefully be beneficial for the country. It is time the state realises that it is the economy which sustains national security.

Ali T Malik

Dubai

UAE