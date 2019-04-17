Chaos in PA as opposition protests over delay in session’s start

The Sindh Assembly witnessed another day of chaos on Tuesday and at one point members from the treasury and opposition benches tried to scuffle with each other over the issue of delay in the commencement of the assembly session, but later the opposition softened its stance on its share of representation on the standing committees and agreed to run the house with mutual understanding, reports our correspondent M. Waqar Bhatti.

Opposition lawmakers started protesting well before the start of the session over delay in the commencement of the day’s proceedings, alleging that despite being around, Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani was reluctant to come to the house and start the session on time.

During the protest, Durrani entered the house and the session commenced at around 3.20pm, but even after the recitation from the holy Quran, opposition members continued their protest when the speaker disallowed them to speak on a point of order.

Hot words were exchanged between Speaker Durrani and leader of the opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi, while later provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Arsalan Ghuman of the PTI also exchanged hot words.

The speaker invited the opposition parties to his home for a meal “wildflowers honey” to negotiate on the standing committees. At one point, PTI and PPP lawmakers came too close to each other to scuffle, but senior members from both sides stepped in to avoid a possible fistfight on the floor.

The opposition lawmakers also protested against the speaker’s ruling declaring an adjournment motion by PTI legislator Sidra Imran inadmissible. She contended in her motion that the Sindh government despite spending Rs8 billion to install 700 RO plants in Thar had failed to complete the water supply project.

She said that the speaker should permit the tabling of the motion for a discussion in the house since the matter was not before the court of law.

She said that the project had failed to provide even 2,000 people with potable water, let alone catering to the needs of two million Thar residents. However, Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani said that there was no such government project of Rs8 billion to provide water through RO plants. He said that the opposition lacked research to tag exact details to the motion in a bid to make a better point on the issue.

Earlier, the house resumed its proceedings about one and a half hours later than its scheduled time soon after the opposition raised shouts to protest the persistent delays in the start of the assembly session.

As the proceedings went on, opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the PTI stood and sought an opportunity for a speech. As the speaker allotted him 10 minutes, treasury bench members resorted to chanting slogans against the speaker’s permission. “When you arrive at the assembly earlier, then why you do not start the house proceedings on time,” Shamim complained to the speaker.

He said that the opposition was not being tolerated in the house, adding that “if someone believes that the assembly’s standing committees could operate without the opposition, then let it be so”.

He said that the opposition was excluded from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). However, Durrani replied that he never showed partiality while chairing the house. “You [opposition] are just on a daily walkout and use improper words against me. If I am that intolerable then I challenge you to talk to me and if then you feel I am wrong so bring a no-confidence move against me. You people are scared of coming to my chamber,” the speaker said.

Durrani also invited the opposition to his home for a meal with wildflowers honey, saying that “but this is the assembly and not a place of political rallies and therefore protests and shouts should be avoided here”.

In a dialogue-like situation, Firdous replied that the government should have accommodated the opposition parties in the PAC, on which Durrani said that “you were invited to a meeting but no one appeared”.

Firdous also sought the opposition representation on an equal basis on the assembly’s business advisory committee, saying that “the ruling PPP has five members while the opposition has one on the committee”.

The speaker invited the opposition to the budget session discussion, saying that “if you [opposition] agree then a sitting on budget [formation] can be held”. On which, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, parliamentary affairs minister, said that the pre-budget discussion would be held from Monday until Friday to discuss the next fiscal plan.