Tue Apr 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Six junior squash players off to Cairo

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Six junior Pakistan squash players along with coach left for Cairo (Egypt) Monday on training cum competition programme. Players include Saboor Khan (under-13), Hamza Khan (under-15), Noor Zaman (under-17), Farhan Hashmi (under-17), Hamza Sharif (under-19) and Haris Qasim (under-19). Asif Khan will accompany the team as a coach. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been providing extensive training to junior and senior players at Pakistan National Squash Academy, Islamabad. The tour to Egypt is aimed at preparing players for future international individual junior and team event. Players will train under Egyptian coach Eslam Hany. It is expected that international exposure and training abroad would raise overall standard and competition prowess of players. Besides training, these players would also compete against the best of Egyptian juniors.

