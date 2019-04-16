18 police officers transferred

Eighteen police officers were transferred and assigned new postings on Monday. A notification issued by the Central Police Office said two police officers were transferred and posted in Peshawar. The notification said DSP City Mohammad Atiq Shah was posted DSP Suburb Peshawar while his predecessor Ijaz Ali was named DSP Investigation Peshawar. In other districts, Mohammad Ayaz was posted acting SP Investigation Mardan, Khankhel was posted acting SP Investigation Swabi, Mian Imtiaz Gul was posted SP Frontier Reserve Police Kohat, Zain Khan posted SP Investigation Hangu, Khan Akbar posted SP Investigation Chitral and Abdul Rashid posted SP Investigation Kohat. Similarly, Mohammad Iqbal was posted DSP Investigation Nowshera, Kausar Khan was closed to the CPO, Shakil Khan was posted DSP Rural Mardan, Kamal Hussain was posted DSP Legal Mardan and Amid Ali posted DSP headquarters Karak.

Also, Gul Nawaz was closed to CPO, Mohammad Ijaz was posted DSP Topi Swabi, Sajjad Hussain was posted DSP Lahor Swabi and Iftikhar Ali was posted DSP Razaar Swabi.