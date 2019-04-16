TNFJ organises high-level convention

Rawalpindi: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of the Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Quetta-like incidents of terrorism cannot divert us from the path of love for motherland and peace, says a press release.

He said “We shall not hesitate from offering any sacrifice for the development and stability of the motherland by keeping stuck to our belief and ideology. The government should tighten noose around proscribed parties by implementing all provisions of the Action Plan. We shall continue our struggle for our constitutional rights, freedom for worship, equal opportunities for development, and ideological representation in all State institutions on the basis of equality. We are Hussaini and Moosavi; we were neither upset in confronting dictators and pharaohs for our rights nor shall we in future.”

He expressed these views in a special message read out by TNFJ Rawalpindi Region Allama Syed Abul Hassan Taqi in his presidential address on the occasion of ‘Tahaffuz Nazria-e-Deen and Watan Convention’ organised at Darbar Shah Piyara Kazmi Al-Mashadi under the auspices of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Rawalpindi Region.

TNFJ Secretary General Syed Shujaat Ali Bokhari and Provincial President Punjab Allama Syed Hussain Muqaddasi were the special guests on the occasion. In addition to regional office-bearers, representatives from all districts and tehsils of the region were in attendance.

In his special message, the Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that we had created the motherland Pakistan and we have worked as an advanced force at every level to defend it.

The TNFJ chief said organising regional convention for achieving the religious and national targets is a good omen and a welcome step. He said that sons of the nation imbibed with good and pious spirits should know that knowledge and understanding of the religious principles and Markaz’s targets was absolutely necessary for strengthening the motherland and success here and the hereafter.