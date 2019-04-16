close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
NCSW holds seminar on safer charity, social responsibilities

Islamabad

 
April 16, 2019

Islamabad: National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a seminar titled ‘Safer Charity and Our Social Responsibilities’ in collaboration with Peace Collective (PPC) Ministry of Information Broadcasting, says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, presided the seminar while Sobia Kamal, Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs was the chief guest, and Aftab Jahangir, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony was the guest of honour.

Prominent parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, donor agencies, civil servants of concerned departments and other stack holders participated in the seminar. NCSW chairman in his presidential address said that Pakistanis are considered to be the fifth most charitable nation in the world. All over Pakistan, several social services provided organisations are working through the donations of philanthropists.

These organisations are running several welfare programs i.e. Educational Institutions, orphan shelter homes, old houses and hospitals. The most glaring example is Edhi foundation that activities are appreciated not only at national level but also at international level. The amount of charity should be utilised appropriately for the sake of welfare. However, some corrupt and cheater persons collect funds for their heinous purposes that can be against the security of the state.

